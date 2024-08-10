FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Issued By B. Riley

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report released on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,041. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $610.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 67.43%. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 92,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 65,924 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.