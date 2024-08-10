FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Issued By Zacks Research

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will earn $16.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.74. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.55. 111,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,200. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.27. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

