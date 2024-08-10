Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.73 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.27). Approximately 842,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,261,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.25).

Funding Circle Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £330.94 million, a P/E ratio of -923.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Oliver White purchased 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,290.76). 36.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

