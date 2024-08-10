FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

FRP Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.24 million, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. FRP has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of FRP

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in FRP by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FRP by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in FRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.