FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,598,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

