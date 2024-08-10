FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FREY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,598,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.
