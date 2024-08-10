FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, RTT News reports. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 1,149,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,635. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.