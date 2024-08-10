FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03, RTT News reports. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.
FOX Stock Performance
FOX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. 1,149,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,635. FOX has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82.
FOX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
See Also
