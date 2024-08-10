Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $24.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

FWRD traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 900,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC now owns 1,910,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,006 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth about $31,007,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $43,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 680,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 597,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,017,000 after acquiring an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

