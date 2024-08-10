Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 1,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

Formidable ETF Company Profile

The Formidable ETF (FORH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a multi-strategy approach to providing alternative exposure, include tail hedge. FORH was launched on Apr 28, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

