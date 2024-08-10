Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 4,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company provides wheat flours and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the TRIA and MayMouna brand names.

