Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 147.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

NASDAQ:FHTX traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,108. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,338,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 101.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

