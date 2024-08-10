Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Five9 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.82.

FIVN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,568,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

