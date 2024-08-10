First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 138,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 94,339 shares.The stock last traded at $112.43 and had previously closed at $110.68.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6379 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.