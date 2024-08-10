First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 138,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 94,339 shares.The stock last traded at $112.43 and had previously closed at $110.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6379 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 101,175 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

