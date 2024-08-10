Financial Analysis: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.98 million 3.38 -$1.07 million ($0.09) -44.67 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paltalk and Net Savings Link’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Net Savings Link has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -7.45% -4.07% -3.45% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paltalk and Net Savings Link, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Paltalk beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

