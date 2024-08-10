Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Shares Up 0.8%

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 685 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 683.60 ($8.74). Approximately 181,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 203,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 678.20 ($8.67).

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 699.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666. The stock has a market capitalization of £631.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5,334.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Company Profile

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

