FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$84.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.6 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of FARO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. 218,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,872.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

