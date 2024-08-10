Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $10.45

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.02. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 170 shares.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.