F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 89,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

