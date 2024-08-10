Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.11% from the company’s current price.

EXTR has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. 1,143,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,075. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

