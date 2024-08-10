Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,896 shares of company stock worth $6,434,427 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

