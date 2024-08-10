Evercore ISI Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $90.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

UBER traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. 12,770,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,276,854. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

