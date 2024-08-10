Evercore ISI Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. 8,717,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $754.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

