Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,986,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

