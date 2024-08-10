ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:USML – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.13. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN (USML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to an index of US large- and mid-cap securities selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio, subject to various constraints.

