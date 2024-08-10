Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.