Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 1,011,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,013. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $860,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

