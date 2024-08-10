Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Redfin Trading Up 1.6 %

Redfin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 417,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 307,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

