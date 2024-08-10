Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 6.9 %

EQX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 4,198,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

