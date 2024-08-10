Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $818.88. 365,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,032. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $774.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $871.71.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

