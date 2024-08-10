EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.200-10.400 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $193.21. 801,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,592. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

