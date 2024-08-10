EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at UBS Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $169.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.45.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,108. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.