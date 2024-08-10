Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 953.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,931,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,412,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after buying an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

