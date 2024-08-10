Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0777 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $6.19 million and $448,727.45 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,663,542 coins and its circulating supply is 79,663,608 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

