Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Cut to $139.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 3,644,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,658. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,604,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after acquiring an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

