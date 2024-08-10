Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Embraer updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Embraer Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE ERJ traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 1,955,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

