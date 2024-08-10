Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-0.96 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 4,922,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

