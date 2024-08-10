EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

