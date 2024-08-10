eCash (XEC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $627.32 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. eCash has a market capitalization of $627.32 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,661.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.30 or 0.00579114 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00036515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00069295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,740,814,048,091 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

