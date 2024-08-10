Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. 3,080,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

