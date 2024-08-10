DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.74-13.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.80 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

DXC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna raised their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

