Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $267.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUOL. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.40.

Duolingo stock traded up $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,708. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.71. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

