Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.850-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,208. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

