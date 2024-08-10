Divi Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Divi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $236,195.18 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Divi

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,981,130,630 coins. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,978,414,693.031327. The last known price of Divi is 0.00164581 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $260,354.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

