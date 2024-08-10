Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives $131.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $126.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $91,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

