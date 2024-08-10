Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at UBS Group

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE:DIN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 61,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.