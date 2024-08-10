Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of DIN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.19. 669,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The stock has a market cap of $465.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

