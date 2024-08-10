Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

