Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DGII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 332,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Digi International has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.13 million, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 92.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 216.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

