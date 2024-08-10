Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Down 8.6%

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.65 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 89,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 195,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,849,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,013,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 89.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 198,177 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 682,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.