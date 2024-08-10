DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $26,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,544. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

