DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 340 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DMAY. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 226.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DMAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 8,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

